The 2019 World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan carried different contexts with regards to the tournament for both teams. While India's near-perfect start meant that even a loss in this match wouldn't have derailed their campaign too violently, a win was crucial for Pakistan.

However, matches between the two teams are always more than just the context of the tournament they are being played in and that was evident from the hype in its build-up.

How Rohit Sharma's 140 took Indian to an 89-run win

However, as has often been the case during recent India-Pakistan fixtures in World Cups, the game was one-sided with Rohit Sharma's masterful 140, rain and a combined bowling effort from India helping them secure an 89-run win.

India batted first and openers KL Rahul and Rohit got them off to a flier. The threat of Mohammad Amir and what he had done to them in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy was still fresh in the minds of the Indian fans but the openers negated his threat. Amir bowled a brilliant spell however giving away just 47 runs in his 10 overs and taking the wickets of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni.

But the damage was done by the time Amir came back to pick the three wickets. Rohit switched gears after crossing 100 and was finally caught at short fine leg off Hasan Ali. Kohli was also at his aggressive best when he was stopped by Amir. India's innings ended at 336/5 and it was far lesser than what they looked capable of getting at one stage.

Rain took out almost 50 minutes of the Pakistan innings which meant that they got a new target of 302 to chase in 40 overs. They never looked capable of giving India a challenge and their innings ended at 212/6.