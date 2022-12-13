The day has finally arrived and with a heavy heart, BTS' ARMY (fandom of BTS) bid adieu to its eldest member Jin as he leaves for his military service today. The photos and videos of the band with the vocalist at the training camp have gone viral.

In the new photos shared by the band, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook pose with Jin, as they play with his buzzcut.

BTS' oldest member Jin had fans buzzing online after he released a photo of himself with his new military haircut ahead of his enlistment on Tuesday.

"Ha ha ha. It's cuter than I thought," its caption reads.

His fans reacted warmly to Jin's new look, playfully referencing his nickname "worldwide handsome".

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Wow you look super good Jin. You're still the most handsome in the world."

Just before Jin was about to head for mandatory military training, one of his band members, J-Hope posted photos of his last dinner with Jin, wishing him all the very best. RM had just shared a photo of himself on Instagram, and fans instantly pointed out that his eyes were filled with tears.

Fans of the BTS fondly known as BTS Army flocked to the comments section of Weverse online fan community and wished BTS Jin

The third user mentioned, "Please be happy and safe. Kim Seok-jin, we will miss you deeply but we will stay here waiting for you forever. Please don't forget we love you."

Taking to social media, Jin wrote goodbye to ARMY, saying, "This is curtain call...(Sic)."

#FarewellJin, #UntilWeMeetAgainJin and #SafeFlightOurAstronaut, fans bid dee to eldest member BTS Jin

BTS' other member V, who had arrived just in time to say goodbye, shared a small tribute to Jin, which featured a video clip of them singing on the stage with Jin's song "Astronaut" in the background. He captioned his post, "Let's not get hurt...."

BTS' management label BIGHIT MUSIC recently shared a notice to fans that there will be no "official event" to mark the star's enlistment.

"Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army," read a note from BIGHIT on BTS' Weverse. "Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

'The Astronaut' singer entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training with other new conscript soldiers. The oldest BTS member accompanied the others as he enlisted in mandatory service.

For the unversed, every new military recruit must have his hair cut short before undergoing a five-week basic training programme at the start of their service. South Korea requires all able-bodied men in the country to serve at least 18 months in the armed forces.