Television actress and reality show personality Uorfi Javed, who is known for her risqué sartorial picks, is one of the most talked about celebrities today. Not just her own posts and outfits, Uorfi even becomes a topic of conversation when other actresses are spotted in bold looks as they are often compared to the diva.

Netizens compare Nia Sharma's dressing sense to Uorfi Javed; here's why!

Recently actress Nia Sharma looked stunning in a satin dress and became the talk of the town for dressing like Uorfi. Netizens trolled the actress for replicating Uorfi's dressing style.

Nia Sharma oozes hotness in a satin thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline dress

In a video shared by paparazzi, Nia Sharma made head turns flaunting her bare back in a satin dress. The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit dress caught netizens' attention and they soon compared Nia's dressing sense to internet sensation Uorfi Javed's fashion statements.

A user wrote, "Urfi saree me aa gyi isko urfi ki kami puri karni he." (Uorfi has worn saree, and she has worn what Uorfi wears).

Another mentioned, "Urfi ki bahen." (Uorfi's sister).

The third user mentioned, "She looks so uncomfortable."

The fourth user said, "second Uorfi."

Nia Sharma is also known for her sartorial dresses and never shies away from slaying in bold outfits. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and often shares photos and dance videos on her social media handles.

For the unversed, she became a household name with the show Jamai Raja where she was paired opposite Ravi Dubey. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10' and won the audience's hearts with her performance.