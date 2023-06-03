Just like the previous seasons, we saw many adorable matches in the latest season of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking. One of the couples that had their stars aligned from the beginning were – Vim and Priya. While Vim had the 'top knot' Priya always desired, it was the latter's smile that stole Vim's heart. The two got along like a house on fire but there did come a few hiccups when they realised they were moving way too fast.

So what's the latest update? Well, Vim and Priya have not called it off. The two are still dating and from the pictures and videos that have taken over the internet, the duo seem to be loving each other's company a lot. The Indian Matchmaking couple recently took a trip to India (Goa) and shared many memories from there.

Vim and Priya's India trip

Priya revealed that at first they were just planning a weekend getaway from from UK country side. However, the trip ended up taking them to India. "Our first getaway together An idea for a trip that started as a weekend away in the UK country side ended up as a trip to the wonderful India. When Vim told me he was going to India, my heart was secretly hoping he would ask me to join," Priya wrote.

"We laughed a lot, sampled all the street food until our bellys were full, twinned with our top knots, watched Koffee with Karan, gazed at palm trees's, drank kingfisher strong, swam in the sea and generally had a lot of fun.#indianmatchmaking #indianmatchmakingseason3 #travelindia #travel #baecation #mumbai #goa #couple #realitytv #simataparia," she concluded.