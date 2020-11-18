In what is believed to be first of its kind, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, November 18 announced the formation of 'cow cabinet' to promote and protect cattle in the state.

"It has been decided to constitute a 'cow cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Twitter.

Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare departments will be a part of 'cow cabinet', he informed. The Chief Minister added that the first meeting of the cabinet will be held at cow sanctuary, Agar Malwa on November 22.

प्रदेश में गोधन संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए 'गौकैबिनेट' गठित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



पशुपालन, वन, पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह और किसान कल्याण विभाग गौ कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे।



पहली बैठक 22 नवंबर को गोपाष्टमी पर दोपहर 12 बजे गौ अभ्यारण, आगर मालवा में आयोजित की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020

The move is being seen as a step forward in the direction ensuring the conservation of cows and to appease the hardline Hindu organisation who have been demanding to do more for protection of cows, believed to be sacred in Hinduism.

While many social media users applauded the Chouhan govt for this move, however, there were a few who found bizarre and called it a matter of misplaced priorities and trolled the government mercilessly.

'MP has the most rapes recorded in the country, par priorities kya hi hei'

"MP has the most rapes recorded in the country, par priorities kya hi Hein (but look at the priorities).

First, there were jokes about this, then they started actually speaking about it and now they are acting on it! This country is going to Dogs, y'all! To Dog & cows to be precise," a user wrote on Twitter.

Another user wrote, "First it was 'Love Jihad' Bill and now it's #CowCabinet . Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt sure does have some unusual priorities".

"Does cow cabinet mean a cabinet full of cows? If that's the case, then the criteria is already fulfilled," a user quipped.

The "Buffalo Cabinet" is creating a Cow cabinet, that's interesting.#MadhyaPradesh — Anotheronespeaking?? (@notthequeenbee) November 18, 2020

Other cow laws in the past

In June 2018, Akhileshwaranand Giri, who was then chairman of the Cow Protection Board and elevated to the rank of a cabinet minister, demanded that Shivraj Singh Chouhan government formed a 'cow ministry' for the golden future of Madhya Pradesh.

"I request the Madhya Pradesh government to constitute a cow ministry. The chief minister himself is a farmer and people like me will help him in this. I am getting full support from the public," Akhileshwaranand had said.

After coming to power, Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh passed the anti-cow slaughter amendment act 2019 which provides for a jail term of six months to three years and a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for the person convicted of committing violence in the name of cow, according to the BusinessLine.