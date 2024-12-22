Punjabi singers like Karan, AP Dhillon, and Diljit Doshankh among others garner a huge fan following. This year saw these singers performing in various cities across India.

Diljit's Dil-Luminati India Tour is already on while Karan and AP Dhillon have also started their independent tours, so far they have performed in cities like Mumbai and Indore and there are many upcoming shows in the city.

Diljit gives a shoutout to Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon

During his Indore concert, Diljit talked about Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon. He had said, "Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too)."

He also added, "Yeh independent music ka time shuru hai. Musibate toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh musibat aati hai. Hum apna kam karte jayenge (The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working)."

AP Dhillon claims Diljit blocked him on Instagram

On Saturday night, AP Dhillon performed in Chandigarh and told the crowd how Diljit recently gave him a shoutout. He mentioned that Diljit had blocked him. He said in Punjabi, "I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?"

As soon as this went viral, Diljit took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page, in which his posts were visible. It implied AP Dhillon's profile wasn't blocked. He wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government...not with the artists)."

AP Dhillon shares proof of Diljit blocking him on Instagram

The IG war didn't stop here, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram stories and shared proof via screen recorder that Diljit had indeed blocked him.

AP Dhillon said, "I wasn't planning on saying shit knowing everyone will hate on me anyways but at least we know what's real and what's not."

About Diljit's India tour

Diljit is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, which began on October 26 in New Delhi and will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. He last performed in Mumbai on December 19.

What went wrong between Dhillon and Diljit?

A few months back, Dhillon seemingly targeted Diljit with an Instagram post featuring Jazzy B and Yo Yo Honey Singh after a performance in New Delhi. The caption read, "Punjabis were always here," appeared to challenge Diljit's famous "Punjabi aa gaye oye" statement.

AP Dhillon later posted a cryptic Instagram Story, acknowledging that he expected criticism for discussing the issue publicly but felt it was necessary to address it on stage.

Meanwhile, fans are divided over the feud.

While some support AP Dhillon for calling out what he perceives as inauthenticity, others believe that the situation could have been handled privately rather than on a public stage.

