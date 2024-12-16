'No More Shows in India': Angry Diljit Dosanjh slams Government for poor Infrastructure [Watch]

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, and he recently performed in Chandigarh on December 14. So far, he has performed in seven to eight cities as part of the tour. He will next be performing in Mumbai on December 19.

Diljit Dosanjh never shies away from calling out people in his own way. This time the singer announced that he would be performing in India.

Diljit Won't Perform in India; here's why!

Amid several viral clips, a video emerged where Diljit was seen addressing the crowd in Punjabi. He said, "Here we don't have the infrastructure for live shows. This is a significant source of revenue, and many people get work and can sustain themselves here... I'll try next time to ensure the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Until this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure."

On Saturday, during his performance at the Chandigarh show as part of his Dil-Luminati concert, Diljit dedicated the event to India's newly-crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju. He praised Gukesh's hard work and dedication from a young age, which helped him achieve his dreams.

Taking to his Instagram account, Diljit shared a video from the concert. He also reflected on life's challenges, stating that while everyone faces obstacles, those who know how to navigate them ultimately achieve their goals. Diljit referenced the famous dialogue from the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa—"Jhukega Nahi" (won't bow)—in his own style, saying, "Saala nahi jhukega toh kya, jija jhuk jayega?" (If the man won't bow, will the brother-in-law bow instead?).

Before Diljit's show in Chandigarh, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance. The advisory, issued by CCPCR Chairperson Shipra Bansal on Thursday, specifically referenced songs like Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, and Case. It cautioned against performing even modified versions of these songs if they promote alcohol, drugs, or violence, emphasizing the need to be mindful of the impact on young audiences.

Due to the high ticket prices for Diljit Dosanjh's concert, some fans couldn't afford tickets and resorted to climbing trees to catch a glimpse of the performance. Videos of fans scaling the trees were shared by director Imtiaz Ali.

Imtiaz Ali captioned the clip of fans climbing the tree as"Diljit effect" and mentioned that the scene was reminiscent of his upcoming film Chamkila.

In the following stories, Imtiaz shared more moments, including fans dancing outside the venue to Diljit's music. The third story featured Diljit performing a song from his recently released film Chamkila, with the caption "Chamkila in Chandigarh" added.

Work Front

Diljit Dosanjh is set to star in the upcoming movie Border 2, where he will share the screen with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.