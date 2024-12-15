Sushmita Sen, Govinda, Madhuri Dixit attend Anees Bazmee's party; Fans say 'More celebs than Raj Kapoor's celebration

Film director and screenwriter Anees Bazmee recently celebrated 45 glorious years in the film industry. The star-studded event brought together numerous Bollywood icons and industry veterans to honour the filmmaker for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

The evening saw a stellar turnout of stars, filmmakers, and industry stalwarts, all paying tribute to Bazmee's cinematic legacy. Among the celebrities present were Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, and Kartik Aaryan, to name a few.

Who wore what?

Madhuri Dixit dazzled in a black dress, while Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a sleek black ensemble. Kartik Aaryan sported a bearded look, wearing a jacket paired with a green shirt and blue jeans.

Govinda posed for the paparazzi and engaged in light-hearted conversations with them, donning a shirt under a leather jacket and denim. Sushmita Sen exuded charm in a black outfit.

Among the several viral videos from the event, one clip stands out—Govinda and Sushmita greeting each other with a hug and recreating their famous dance pose.

Netizens called it "nostalgic" as they saw Govinda and Sushmita Sen together after decades at a recent event.

However, a section of netizens expressed the opinion that the turnout at Anees Bazmee's party exceeded that of Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday celebration.

One user commented, "More people turned up for this event compared to the 100th-year Kapoor celebration."

Another user remarked, "Why did no big A-list celebs attend the Raj Kapoor event? There were only the Kapoor family and a few random celebs. Despite all the PR about inviting the PM and others, the actual event turned out to be a big letdown."

For the unversed, Govinda and Sushmita Sen starred together in the beloved 2001 comedy Kyonki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film, inspired by the Hollywood hit Liar Liar, featured Govinda as a lawyer whose life takes a hilarious turn when he is cursed to only speak the truth.

Sushmita played his wife in the film, and their performances, combined with Bazmee's signature humour, made the movie a fan favourite.