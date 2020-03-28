The Coronavirus outbreak has been wreaking havoc globally. Amid COVID-19 scare, PM Narendra Modi called for a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The lockdown has not only hit common people emotionally and financially even the entertainment industry is bearing the brunt. Apart from films being pushed, daily wage earners, across the nation are having a bad time coping up with the current coronavirus pandemic.

Seeing the ongoing scenario many actors have come out to support the initiative to help daily wage workers during lockdown are Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani, Kapil Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and many more. Some of the South Indian actors who also joined the bandwagon is Rajnikanth and among others.

And now, actress Kangana Ranaut spoke to a news channel about how the industry is trying to help the daily wage workers cope up with the loss that is caused by a coronavirus, and lauded the government for doing a commendable job.

International Business Times brings to you excerpts from the interview

On the plight of daily wage workers

We all are doing our bit and also donating for this. Our huge concern for the economy has landed us all in the situation where we are with no concern for human wellbeing and this could also be a potential bio war where countries are trying to get down each other's economies. We have to reflect as to where we have landed as people, as a nation and why are we letting our greed, our senses guide us and not our consciousness."

On the economy of the nation

If this lockdown goes on for 21 days we will be two years behind economically, but if it goes beyond 21 days it is going to be a disastrous situation for our nation because we are a developing one.

Losses she faced on the personal front

Right now we only exist as people here. I've stopped to see myself as an actor and like I said we should be ready for almost anything, we should be prepared to rise above individual concerns. So my films are also like everything else it's just stuck and I don't know where we will land it depends on when we come out of it. That is the reason I want more people to understand the seriousness of the situation. Right now individual gain or loss is not my concern."

For the unversed, IAHV, The Art of Living Foundation and the Film and Television fraternity have come together to launch the #iStandWithHumanity campaign for the daily wage earners, across the nation.

I pledge to contribute and support this initiative! This is a situation that needs all our help ,love , care and support! ????❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/VNY3Ud5fWk — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 25, 2020

There are a lot of daily wage earners who need our help during this tough time. Please help as much as you can. Here's the link to contribute online - ?https://t.co/F2YefbvFs7#iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/OBZrY4pMMr — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) March 26, 2020

Currently, Kangana Ranaut is in Manali her hometown with her family.