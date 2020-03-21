American TV host Andy Cohen revealed on the social media that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. Announcing on the Instagram, the host of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the television host said: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus".

"As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better." In the post, Cohen also thanked the medical professionals who are working tirelessly and urged everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.

After the revealing, celebrities like Yolanda Hadid, Jessica Alba, John Mayer wished him a speedy recovery. The Real Housewives star Yolanda said "Sending much love and healing light your way" "Feel Better - we are sending you to love" said Jessica Alba.

Cohen was working home

Just like many other celebrities, Cohen has to work from home and had been doing "Radio-from-home" since the past few days.

"Day 3 of Radio-from-home and I'm no longer getting dressed for work... link in bio to listen..." the radio host had posted a photo of himself in a bathrobe. Apart from hosting Watch What Happens Live, Cohen also hosts a show on SiriusXM Radio.

First Openly Gay Host

Cohen is the first openly gay host to head American- talk show.

Other celebs infected with virus

Recently, Game of Thrones star Indira Varma had also revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people," she said on Instagram.

Cohen joins, Indira Varma, Hivju, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko among the other Hollywood celebrities who have been infected with the virus.