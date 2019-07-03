Amala Paul is prepping up for her biggest-ever release in the form of Aadai. With posters and teaser, her latest film has been creating a lot of buzz in Tamil Nadu. Her bold act has not gone well with a section of the audience, but the actress has not paid any heed to the misogynistic comments coming her way and she remains as strong as ever.

Even as the actress is gearing up for the release of the film, her ex-hubby and filmmaker AL Vijay announced recently about his second marriage to a doctor called R Aishwarya. Although the couple has moved on in their lives, a small section of people tried to hound her over her separation with him on social media sites.

Amala Paul, as always, did not react to the issue, but her tweet, after the marriage news of her ex-husband was announced, is seen as her reaction to the development. "I'll fight I'll survive let obstacles come, big or small I'll shine I'll stand tall crush them to bits&blow away the dust my strength is the only thing i trust for freedom&happiness combined i thrive cos if u have will,then no one can fail well this is just me,its my tale #Aadai. [sic]" she posted.

The actress has no reference to AL Vijay's second wedding, but it is her message to all that she remains strong come what may.

AL Vijay tied the knot with actress Amala Paul in June 2014 after falling in love during the making of their film, Deiva Thirumagal. The couple had disagreements over the actress pursuing her career in acting which, unfortunately, led to their divorce.

Coming back to Aadai, she has raised eyebrows by going nude for a scene. The movie is set to address a serious issue which is plaguing society.