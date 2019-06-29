AL Vijay, who was rumoured to be dating Sai Pallavi recently, is ready for the second marriage. Well, it is not with an actress, but with a doctor.

Bowing down to the demands of his parents, AL Vijay has agreed to tie the knot again. He is going to marry Mannivakkam next month. She is said to be a girl chosen by her family members.

If the reports are to be believed, AL Vijay's wedding with Mannivakkam will happen on 11 July. The marriage preparation are on even as he is busy with his next movie Thalaivi, biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

AL Vijay had married actress Amala Paul in June 2014 after falling in love during the making of their film, Deiva Thirumagal. The couple had disagreements over the actress pursuing her career in acting which, unfortunately, led to their divorce.

As per AL Vijay, his wife had broken his trust and was being dishonest which led to their separation. "When that is breached, the very existence of committed relationship becomes meaningless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot," he had revealed in an interview.

In 2017, the Chennai district court granted divorce for the couple. In the recent history, AL Vijay was linked up with actress Sai Pallavi.

"The reports about me and Sai Pallavi are false. She is just a nice friend to me. I don't have plans of getting married now. My only focus is on movies," the director was is quoted as saying in an interview.

On the other hand, Amala Paul has moved on in her life and busy with her latest film Aadai, the teaser and poster of the film raised eyebrows.