Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani are the not only two actresses who were linked up with Silambarasan aka Simbu in the past. There were a few others and one among them was Sneha Ullal, a lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sneha on Simbu

The actress was roped in to play his love interest in Vaanam and speculations on their relationship cropped up from nowhere. Sneha Ullal was rumoured to be seeing Simbu and it had not gone well with her. 'These are just baseless rumours. We are just good friends. Let me tell you, our chemistry is restricted only to the screen," she had told a daily.

When asked about Simbu's past affairs, Sneha Ullal had refused to respond, but expressed her concerns over her name being tagged with Simbu, fearing that it could affect her career in Kollywood. "So, I am very worried. I'd really want people to verify facts before talking so loosely about me. Right now I am obsessed with my work and parents. There's really no room for romance in my life,"

Sneha on Salman

Sneha Ullal, then, had confessed that she was single for three years. The 32-year old was once linked up with Salman Khan. "I heard that one too. I was branded as Salman Khan's protegee, but that wasn't ever true. He has just been a friend and a guide, nothing more,"

Now, she is said to be dating Avi Mittal who happens to be the Chairman of All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA).

Coming back to Sneha Ullall's movie with Simbu, the actress walked out of the movie after working on it for a few days and her wish to work in Kollywood remained a distant dream. The reason behind her exit remains a mystery. Later, Anushka Shetty was signed to do the same role.