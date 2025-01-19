This 50-year-old artisan is guardian of Kashmir's dying art of paper mache

In the quiet lanes of Bhagwanpora, Srinagar, lives an artist whose hands paint history, culture, and beauty in each brush stroke and design. The 50-year-old artisan from a family of traditional artisans making fine-quality Kashmiri paper mache is devoting the rest of his life to this art. From the tender age of 10, when his father introduced him to the craft, Mirza Altaf has tirelessly worked to preserve and evolve this cherished tradition, even as modernity threatens its survival.

The origins of paper mache in Kashmir trace back to 14th-century Iran, where the revered Sufi saint Mir Syed Ali Shah Hamdani brought it to the valley. Among his companions was Mirza Altaf's ancestor, Mirza Zulfikar Ali Beigh, who helped introduce and establish the craft in Kashmir. For the Beigh family, paper mache has been more than an art; it is their legacy.

Mirza Altaf takes a lot of pride in what he does. He crafts intricate items, like paper mache balls, trays, jewellery boxes, dry fruit boxes, flower vases, and some cool antique designs. His creations beautifully blend tradition with a touch of innovation, showcasing unique styles that he comes up with all by himself.

"Some designs my father taught me are so detailed that honestly, no one else in Kashmir can replicate them," he shares. People want his products; exporters are eager to showcase them at exhibitions all around the world, bringing in orders from every corner of the globe.

Even though he received numerous offers to go overseas and create his art in foreign lands, Mirza Altaf denied them. He believes in keeping the art right here in Kashmir. "I want Kashmiri art to stand tall on the global stage," he explains. And he's serious about his craft; every piece is handmade—no machines, just him and his self-made tools.

It hasn't been a smooth journey. Modern times and tech advancements have hit the number of artisans practising paper mache here in Kashmir. This was once a booming industry, and now it's struggling to get the attention it deserves.

"Rang Hazaar, a type of paper mache, used to be the heart of art in Kashmir. Now, there are hardly any artisans left, and the love for this craft is fading away," he sadly reflects.

Mirza Altaf is like a one-man army, doing everything he can to keep this craft alive. His two sons have chosen modern careers, but he's still all in when it comes to paper mache. "My sons keep telling me to take it easy, but I just can't. This art is my passion, my peace. It's part of who I am," he says, a smile spreading across his face. And it's more than just his passion.

Mirza Altaf hopes to inspire the younger generation to keep Kashmir's rich cultural heritage alive. "My message to the youth is: work hard, study with focus, and never lose sight of your dreams. There's so much to achieve. Our art and craft are the pride and legacy of Kashmir, and they have to continue," he emphasizes.

Mirza Altaf's journey isn't just about keeping an old craft alive; it's really a story of resilience, pride, and the unbreakable spirit of a man committed to preserving Kashmir's legacy. His work acts as a bridge between the past and the future, ensuring that the world remembers and cherishes the art that is deeply rooted in his homeland.

