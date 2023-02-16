Young minds of our nation will define the next chapter of where our country is headed. But being able to identify one's passion at an early age is not something commonly heard of, yet it is fascinating to see some kids set out to leave a mark in this world in their own unique way. Abeer Porwal is a young author who looks at the world through his lens of imagination and takes the readers through thought-provoking journeys. He's only 11 years old.

Based in Bengaluru, Abeer is studying in grade 6 at Head Start Educational Academy. Like any other kid his age, Abeer loves to play games, football being his favorite sport, but also has other hobbies. His inquisitive nature has allowed him to take on various interests, including coding, playing the drums, and writing. He also loves to solve Rubik's cube in his free time, which he finds both challenging and fun.

Abeer's love for writing started at the age of six when he was penning small stories. Impressed by his talent, his parents helped him understand the talent he possesses, which then encouraged him to write articles. Soon, he was contributing his write-ups to various magazines, blogs, social media. But that was just the beginning.

"Abeer's journey as a young writer began when he authored a few hand-written mini books at the age of six. It was then that we first noticed his natural flair for expressing himself through writing. As he grew older, he started typing out short write-ups and newsletters, which he delivered to our neighbors. Witnessing his enthusiasm for writing, we supported him in his dream of having his own book on his bookshelf. Though it was a challenging journey, with a little push and some of his favorite snacks, he found the motivation to complete his book," Abeer's parents Richa and Abhay told International Business Times.

Abeer's first book

Abeer's passion for writing evolved and got his first book published, which is titled "Magic in my Hands." The inspiration to write the book came when he was practicing drums for his school's music fest and couldn't get a few beats right. It was this struggle that led him to pick the topic for the book, which is about a young child's journey toward discovering his purpose and overcoming obstacles with grit, perseverance, and a touch of magic. His talent for storytelling is remarkable.

Moving on to the next book

Abeer is on a path and remains determined to nurture the author inside him. Speaking to International Business Times, the 11-year-old said that he is already writing his second book, which is going to be different from his first and demonstrate his poetic talents.

"Writing is like having a superpower! I can create my own worlds and live different lives through the characters in my stories. It's fun, exciting, and lets me express myself. My favorite authors inspire me, and I have their books on my shelf. I wanted a book of my own to add to my collection and to share with readers around the world," Abeer told IBTimes.

The upcoming book is about an epic journey of a kid and how he overcomes obstacles of betrayal, and dangerous storms and makes difficult sacrifices to reach the goal. The new book promises to be an engaging and mystery-filled journey, which will keep the readers hooked right till the end.