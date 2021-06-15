If a child is the father of the nation, then bright children truly are the future of the nation. While most ordinary children his age can barely recognise the flags of a handful of countries, a 10-year-old boy from Srinagar created a world record by identifying flags, countries, capital and currencies of 195 countries in under 10 minutes.

Abdul Aleem, Class VI student of Tyndale Biscoe School Srinagar, appeared in an online show and impressed the jury with his excellent memory and recall power.

The online show was organised by Anandashree Organisation and Prof Dinesh Gupta, who is an official participant of Guinness World Records, along with Anita Gupta judged the show. In the show, the host displayed flags of 195 countries and Aleem named the countries, flags, capitals, currencies, including the continent to which the country belonged in all of 9.26 minutes.

Thank-you speech

After creating the world record, Greater Kashmir quoted Aleem as saying during the show that he was inspired by his maternal uncle who is settled in the US. Aleem further said, "During my early childhood, my uncle used to show me currency of different countries and I developed a passion to collect the currency notes and coins of different countries." He has been honoured with the title of Junior Flag Master as he is the fastest and the youngest to set this record.

Never seen a movie till the recent lockdown



Aleem's father Aijaz Ahmed and mother Iqra also joined the online session. They told everyone about Aleem and how hadn't seen a movie till the recent lockdown. "Aleem has no introduction with movies or watched any movie till the recent lockdown was imposed," his parents were quoted as saying in The Greater Kashmir. They added, "He is altogether different from the children of the present era. I remember when he was in Class V, he came to us saying that he was bored." That's when he was handed over a globe and he started learning about different countries at that point of time, informed the mother.

Incredible memory, scientific mind

Aleem can safely be categorised as a genius in the making. Presently doing a course on Robotics from NIT Srinagar, he has also worked on and developed several projects that include reverse gear sensor, water controller, automatic dustbin among others. Those with scientific bent of mind are hardly ever associated with spirituality. Aleem is also dedicating time to memorise the Holy Quran, said his father. "He is also writing a book on different countries which will be an interesting thing for the present age children," added Aijaz Ahmed.

For Aleem, computers do not mean video games or entertainment, he uses computers only to learn programming. Mostly into encyclopaedia and geography books, he also has a gold medal from school swimming championship, is captain of the school's football team and is even good in skiing.