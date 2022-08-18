Dhanush and Raashi Khanna-starrer Thiruchitrambalam is a musical family drama directed by Mithran Jawahar. It is his fourth consecutive film with the 'Kolaveri di' hitmaker after Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, Uthamaputhiran and Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai.

The latest film is a musical family drama in which Nithya Menen and Priya Bhavani Shankar play important roles. Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Revathi and others are in the supporting roles.

The film has Om Prakash's cinematography, Prasanna GK's editing and Anirudh Ravichander's music.

Thiruchitrambalam Story:

Thiruchitrambalam, known as Pazham, floats aimlessly through his life as a delivery boy to the disdain of his father. As he tries to get his life on track to no avail, the possibility of love seems to finally bring light into his life.

Thiruchitrambalam aka Thiru (Dhanush), son of cop (Neelakandan) and grandson of Thiruchitrambalam (Bharatjiraja), works as a food delivery boy. As he does not have any ambition, his relationship with his father has strained. There is Shobana (Nithya Menen), his childhood friend, and childhood crush Anusha (Anusha). How he tries to find love and meaning in his life forms the crux of the story.

Thiruchitrambalam Review

The film has opened to fairly positive reviews with the netizens hailing the director's ability to simple story in an effective way. The performance of the lead actors too have been hailed. So, what's good, what's bad in the film? Find it out from the viewers' words:

Siddarth Srinivas: #Thiruchitrambalam: This is how you make an emotional entertainer without any 'cringe' elements - everything is simple, straightforward and tugs your heart strings at regular intervals.

@dhanushkraja once again delivers a solid performance in the VIP zone, with a difference!

#Thiruchitrambalam - @anirudhofficial always knows exactly what a film needs, he simply holds us through the film with his terrific score. Loved all the emotional BGMs and the song between @dhanushkraja and @prakashraaj - unbelievable consistency from the composer!

#Thiruchitrambalam: So refreshing to see

@dhanushkraja drop his shoulders and do this extremely relatable role that he totally wins over. At this point of time where heroes are running behind action films, this is such a breath of fresh air from the actor. More of this please

#Thiruchitrambalam: How good is @MenenNithya, don't think any other actress could have pulled off this role better than her. Innocent, soothing and a character you just cannot dislike. Along with

@dhanushkraja, she makes us a killer combo and keeps us smiling throughout!

#Thiruchitrambalam: Heartwarming feel good entertainer. Loved this peach of a film from

@dhanushkraja where almost everything works, providing a sweet, emotional and likeable drama. Touches many grounds such as love, friendship, rejection, family and loss - loved it on the whole.

#Thiruchitrambalam - #MeghamKarukkatha is one of the best shot songs in recent times. Each step of

@dhanushkraja is so good to watch, what a dancer he is

Super cute @RaashiiKhanna_ and pretty @MenenNithya too!

Interval: Beautiful slice of life film so far with a breezy love-friendship portion first up leading the way to a very emotional pre-interval episode. @dhanushkraja is so charming and likeable as the boy-next-door, with

@MenenNithya being so good as well!

Rajasekar: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2, everything about this film will touch your heart&make you feel good! Lifetime role for

@MenenNithya, she is a delight to watch, one of the best written roles for a mainstream female actresses in Tamil. Kudos

3.5 out of 5, Kudos @dhanushkraja, it's not easy for a mass mainstream Tamil hero to act in a film that doesn't have many hero glorification moments (read as action scenes / punch dialogues), he has broken all the myth and redefined 'heroism' in this gen!

3.5 out of 5, this Mithran Jawahar (@MithranRJawahar) directorial is a slice of life film that is sure to put a big smile on your face. The veterans @offBharathiraja and @prakashraaj proved what they are capable of, enjoyed the film throughout

#ThiruchitrambalamReview is positive everywhere !! Good WOM.. seems like it's going to be a big blockbuster! #Thiruchitrambalam , watching the second half now

first half - Beautiful is the word. It's been a long time since we got a feel-good entertainer featuring a mass hero in the lead in Tamil . @dhanushkraja- @MenenNithya steal the show along with veterans

@offBharathiraja and @prakashraaj

The writing and dialogues are seamless! Mithran Jawahar - @dhanushkraja combination is back with an enjoyable feel-good entertainer.

@anirudhofficial's music is in magical Raja Zone!

Manobala Vijayabalan: #Thiruchitrambalam: ⭐⭐⭐½

BALAM

A pakka entertainer from @MithranRJawahar with @dhanushkraja acing the acting dept.

@prakashraaj & Bharathiraja provided good support.

@MenenNithya is a plus. @RaashiiKhanna_

& @priya_Bshankar played their part.

@anirudhofficial music is fab.

Prashanth Rangaswamy: Thiruchitrambalam - 80/100 . Good old feel good movie is back !!

@dhanushkraja- So much VIP vibes. The goddess of acting

@MenenNithya- she has killed it !!

Beautiful role for @RaashiiKhanna_

! No wanted scenes or dialogues , worth your money !

Suganth: With #Thiruchitrambalam, Mithran Jawahar delivers a sweet-natured drama in which he plays with familiar tropes, but presents them with just the right amount of freshness to keep us invested and eventually leave with a smile. #Dhanush & #NithyaMenen

Ramesh Bala: #Thiruchitrambalam [3.25/5] : A simple, Feel-good movie.. Romance and comedy..

@dhanushkraja's home territory as a Middle class boy.. He has aced it

@MenenNithya unusual role.. As always, great performance..

@RaashiiKhanna_ and @priya_Bshankar have done their roles well..