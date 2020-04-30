The two installment of the 'Now You See Me' franchise were massive hits on the box office and viewers kept wondering why the the third installment hasn't been announced yet.

Reportedly Lionsgate announced that process for 'Now You See Me 3' has begun and the Eric Warren Singer, the American Hustle writer is hired to write the heist thriller's third installment.

Recently, Warren Singer wrote 'Top Gun: Maverick' to be released later this year.

"The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," Lionsgate President Nathan Kahane was quoted by Variety.

The first part was based on a group of magicians known as the Four Horsemen who were being watched by the FBI for a string of heists and robberies they had pulled off.

The second movie ended with the Four Horsemen finally encountering the other members and we don't know whether the next film will pick up from there.

Previous editions featured Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman.

No announcement has been made regarding the cast of the film while the fans would want to see the same starcast in the third installment.