On Thursday, Maharashtra state Health Minister Rajesh Tope made an announcement that caused a flutter among the third gender and homophobics alike, but for entirely different reasons. While speaking at a conference organised jointly by the Public Health Department and Yashwant Rao Chavan Centre, the Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra declared that gender affirming or sex reassignment surgeries would be performed free of cost for transgender individuals in the state.

The short video clip of Tope making the announcement was shared by NCP MP Supriya Sule. She shared the announcement on her social media account while thanking Tope for the same.

Why do people need them?

In a society full of people with diverse perspectives, many have argued on the need for these surgeries to be performed at tax payers' money, since they are not a medical emergency. Many a studies and even those from the medical communities have often emphasized how these procedures can help alleviate emotional distress that transgenders go through.

Counselling and gender reassignment surgeries can also help treat depression and suicidal thoughts. The decision is particularly of significance since many medical insurance companies categorise gender reassignment surgeries as cosmetic and don't cover them.

How much do these surgeries cost?

Being a transgender in a closed society already carries staggering costs. Finances and money, being a different ball game altogether. Hormone therapy, hair removal, bottom surgery or breast augmentation carry hefty costs and the insurance companies won't pay for them. But for those needing such surgeries, what's at stake is not just aesthetics but identity.

When quantified, sex reassignment surgeries cost anywhere between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, depending on the surgery and the hospital. Those with gender dysphoria resolve to this surgical treatment, which essentially has two aspects; one being the conversion from male to female and the other being the conversion from female to male. While both are complex medical procedures requiring counselling before a person undergoes them, the conversion of female to male reportedly has lesser success rate due to the natural complexity of female anatomy.

Number of transgenders in India

In 2011, India for the first time in history, incorporated the number of trans population in its Census. As per the report, as many as 4.8 million Indians identified as transgenders. The umbrella term for both trans women and men. The state-wise break-up of the population further threw up the highest figure from Uttar Pradesh, which as per the Census had, 137,435 transgenders, followed by Andhra Pradesh. The state of Maharashtra stood third, with a population of 40, 891 transgenders.