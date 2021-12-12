As India is on the edge with the COVID-19 variant Omicron's outbreak, every single case that is being reported is handled with utmost care. Karnataka, which has been taking stringent precautions and upped its anti-COVID shield in the last few weeks, has now reported its third case of Omicron.

According to Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar, a 34-year-old man returned from South Africa and tested positive for COVID-19 with Omicron variant. With this, India's total tally of Omicron reaches 36.

Sharing an update on the patient, Dr Sudhakar said: "He is isolated and being treated in a government hospital. 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and their samples sent for testing."

Omicron situation in Karnataka

Karnataka was the first state in India to have reported the case of Omicron. There were two patients, including one 66-year-old South Africa man and a 46-year-old doctor, who had mild symptoms. The doctor had no travel history to South Africa or any other country, which baffled many.

Omicron cases

As more and more states are now reporting Omicron cases, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported its first case of the new variant. A 34-year-old man, who returned from Ireland late last month, tested positive for the new variant, health officials said.

Chandigarh also reported its first case on Sunday. A vaccinated 20-year-old man, who recently returned from Italy, tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 17. Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka have also reported cases of the new variant.