It was around a few days back that a new mutant variant named Omicron was detected in South Africa and Botswana. This highly mutated variant of the pandemic is now present in more than 40 countries. And now, Singapore's Ministry of Health has said that early clinical observations are hinting the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

High transmissibility and infectious capability

The Singapore Ministry of Health suggested that the Omicron variant is more transmissible and has a higher risk of reinfection compared to the Delta and Beta variants of the virus.

"This means that there is a higher likelihood of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to be reinfected with the Omicron variant," said the Ministry of Health, as quoted by Channel News Asia.

In the meantime, Singapore reported one more preliminary positive case of the Omicron variant. The 37-year-old is completely vaccinated, and he was on the same flight as two other "preliminary positive" cases that landed in Singapore from South Africa.

"There is an emerging view amongst scientists around the world that existing COVID-19 vaccines will still work on the Omicron variant, especially in protecting people against severe illness," added the Ministry of Health.

Symptoms of Omicron variant

The MOH also cited some of the common symptoms of the Covid variant. According to the MOH, symptoms of the Omicron variant include sore throat, tiredness, and cough.

The Ministry of Health added that people who are vaccinated are developing mild symptoms after getting infected with Covid's Omicron variant.

A dedicated team is currently studying whether the Omicron variant is infecting young people more when compared to elder adults.