Thippara Meesam has failed to impress the film critics, who say that Krishna Vijay has stretched a thin storyline to a full-length movie and Sree Vishnu with movie review: This is what critics say about the film.

Thippara Meesam is a romantic action drama, which is about Mani (Sree Vishnu), who works as a DJ. His mother (Rohini) kept him rehab due to drug addict during school days. Hence, he hates her and always exploits her. He lands in a debt of Rs 40 lakhs due to cricket betting and he forges her cheque and files a case on her, when it bounces. What happens next forms the rest of the movie.

Analysis

Krishna Vijay has stretched a simple story for more than two and a half an hour. He has forced some comedy and crime scenes to make the screenplay look different and fresh. The first half the film has nothing to offer in terms of story, the second half is also the same except for the last 20 minutes. The movie is stretched and dragging.

Technical and performance: Music, picturisation, action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, but poor editing spoils the beauty of Thippara Meesam. Sree Vishnu, Nikki Tamboli, Sreekanth and Rohini delivered brilliant performances, which also failed to save this bore-fest, say the critics, who have rated the movie an average of 2.06 out 5 stars. Continue to see their verdict.

The Hindu review

Despite Sree Vishnu's effective performance and some notable flourishes by cinematographer Sid and music composer Suresh Bobbili, Thippara Meesam ends up as an overstretched saga.

123telugu.com Rating: 2.75

Thippara Meesam has a decent premise but the execution is wayward. A good story is narrated in a dragged and haphazard manner making the film lengthy. However, Sree Vishnu shines in his role and makes it somewhat watchable for the audience. The last 20 minutes is gripping but to enjoy that, one has to sit through the dragged first half. So, watch this film with an open mind and be prepared for what is going to come in as things get unveiled at a very slow and dull manner.

The News Minute Rating: 1

Krishna Vijay's movie is mostly balderdash, where not enough happens for us to even allege that it doesn't make sense. It is just one cliche after another.

The Hans India Rating: 2.5

The screenplay is very slow and some of the comedy scenes felt forced. The last 15 minutes of the film is really good and the emotional ending is the highlight. Overall, 'Thippara Meesam' is a passable film but can be watched once. https://www.thehansindia.com/movie-reviews/thippara-meesam-movie-review-rating-64892

iQlikMovies Rating: 2