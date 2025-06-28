'Thinking of you..': Shefali Jariwala's last post was for her ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, hugging him in Bigg Boss 13 house

The sudden death of actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala on Friday has left fans and the industry in shock. Best known for her iconic appearance in Kaanta Laga, the 42-year-old reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest. Her social media accounts have since been flooded with messages of disbelief, especially since her last post was just three days ago. Shefali had also performed recently at an event in Goa.

As investigations continue to rule out any foul play, several photos and videos of Shefali have gone viral. Among them, her final post on Twitter (now X) is gaining attention—it was a tribute to late Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla.

In her post, dated September 2, 2024—marking the third death anniversary of Sidharth—Shefali wrote: "Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla.." The post included a photo of the two hugging on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth, who won the show, had died in September 2021 at the age of 40, also due to a heart attack, strikingly similar to Shefali's reported cause of death.

For those unaware, Shefali and Sidharth had dated for nearly 15 years before parting ways. During a candid conversation in 2020 with Siddharth Kannan, Shefali opened up about sharing the Bigg Boss house with her ex. She revealed that despite their past, their relationship on the show remained civil and mature. Their bond rekindled over shared interests in topics like science, space, and futuristic transport such as bullet trains.

Shefali also noted that her husband, Parag Tyagi, had full trust in her and that their relationship was rooted in strong communication and understanding. She emphasised that her dynamic with Sidharth never caused any discomfort at home.

Parag had known about her history with Sidharth even before she joined the show and supported her throughout.

Despite their breakup, Shefali and Sidharth always remained respectful toward each other. In a separate interview, Shefali had shared that whenever they crossed paths in the industry, their interactions were consistently polite and warm, a mutual respect that was also evident during their time in the Bigg Boss house.