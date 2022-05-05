Looks like Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor too are all set to get married soon. After Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt's wedding, Arjun Kapoor is the next eligible bachelor in town. And now, Malaika has dropped a major hint about their wedding and that they might take that route soon. The interview has sent happiness among their fans and well-wishers.

What's next?

"I feel we are at a place where we're thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We're on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other," Arora told TOI.

Arora elaborates...

"We're at a mature stage where there's still room for more discoveries, but we'd love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we're damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it's both ways. Yes, I don't think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he's my man," she further said.

Now, if this isn't a veiled announcement of something big to come then what is, right? Let's wait for the couple to make it official soon.