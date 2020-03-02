Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on popular platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

However, he did not clear what he meant by "giving up" and we don't yet know if he would delete his social media accounts or take a break from it or this is something else he would reveal on Sunday.

With over 53 million followers, the Indian PM is the world's second most followed politician on Twitter after US President Donald Trump.