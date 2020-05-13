Special train ferries 1,200 migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand Close
Special train ferries 1,200 migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

After extending the lockdown thrice to break the chain of the virus spreading at an alarming rate, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced lockdown 4.0, details of which will be shared in the coming days. But in the speech, PM Modi noted that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for long, but it won't halt our lives.

In a bid to bring normalcy around and allow people to travel across borders, the Indian government permitted Indian Railways to start plying again. The special trains started operating on Tuesday and if you have any questions or doubts about traveling in special trains during COVID-19 lockdown, IRCTC has listed helpful guidelines to remember.

Mumbai local
New norms of traveling by trainREUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Passenger train services: FAQs

  1. A total of 30 special trains are in operation, covering 15 cities
  2. Special trains are in addition to Shramik special trains, being used for transporting stranded people
  3. Only premium A/C classes available at fares equivalent of Rajdhani Express
  4. Only e-Ticketing through IRCTC is allowed
  5. No reservation counters, booking through agents, Tatkal and waiting list not allowed
  6. Passengers must carry their own food and blankets
  7. Limited eatables will be available for purchase
  8. Online cancellations to be done before 24 hours
  9. 50 percent cancellation charge will be levied
  10. Separate entry and exit gates available at stations
  11. Social distancing, safety and personal hygiene protocols must be followed on trains and stations
  12. No stalls, booths on platforms
  13. Passengers must reach station at least 90 minutes in advance
  14. Only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to travel after screening
  15. Passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the station
  16. Face masks are mandatory during the entire journey
  17. Aarogya Setu app must be downloaded mandatorily
  18. Upon arrival, passengers must follow state health guidelines and protocols