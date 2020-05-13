After extending the lockdown thrice to break the chain of the virus spreading at an alarming rate, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced lockdown 4.0, details of which will be shared in the coming days. But in the speech, PM Modi noted that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for long, but it won't halt our lives.
In a bid to bring normalcy around and allow people to travel across borders, the Indian government permitted Indian Railways to start plying again. The special trains started operating on Tuesday and if you have any questions or doubts about traveling in special trains during COVID-19 lockdown, IRCTC has listed helpful guidelines to remember.
Passenger train services: FAQs
- A total of 30 special trains are in operation, covering 15 cities
- Special trains are in addition to Shramik special trains, being used for transporting stranded people
- Only premium A/C classes available at fares equivalent of Rajdhani Express
- Only e-Ticketing through IRCTC is allowed
- No reservation counters, booking through agents, Tatkal and waiting list not allowed
- Passengers must carry their own food and blankets
- Limited eatables will be available for purchase
- Online cancellations to be done before 24 hours
- 50 percent cancellation charge will be levied
- Separate entry and exit gates available at stations
- Social distancing, safety and personal hygiene protocols must be followed on trains and stations
- No stalls, booths on platforms
- Passengers must reach station at least 90 minutes in advance
- Only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to travel after screening
- Passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the station
- Face masks are mandatory during the entire journey
- Aarogya Setu app must be downloaded mandatorily
- Upon arrival, passengers must follow state health guidelines and protocols