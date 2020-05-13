After extending the lockdown thrice to break the chain of the virus spreading at an alarming rate, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced lockdown 4.0, details of which will be shared in the coming days. But in the speech, PM Modi noted that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for long, but it won't halt our lives.

In a bid to bring normalcy around and allow people to travel across borders, the Indian government permitted Indian Railways to start plying again. The special trains started operating on Tuesday and if you have any questions or doubts about traveling in special trains during COVID-19 lockdown, IRCTC has listed helpful guidelines to remember.

Passenger train services: FAQs