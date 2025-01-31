The documentary - The Roshans - on Netflix is a testament to the Roshan legacy and the contribution of the family to the Indian film industry. From Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta; several celebs have elaborated on their experience of working with the director on films.

SRK, Salman troublemakers

Shah Rukh Khan, who gave one of the biggest career hits in Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun, can be seen detailing out the fun he and Salman Khan had on the sets of the film. SRK said that they both were troublemakers, so much so that one day Rakesh Roshan's wife, Pinkie Roshan had to intervene.

Rakesh Roshan was also asked about the trouble SRK and Salman gave him during the shoot of the film. The ace filmmaker said that the two of them had become too much for him since others had also started joining them in the pranks and troubles.

Rakesh told what went wrong

"It's not like they were not co-operating. They used to play pranks and it became too much. Hence, other actors also joined them. As a result, when I would go for a take, nobody was in sync. I had to bring everybody in sync. But I guess it happened as they were youngsters and were having fun. They decided to do masti but in the process, things took a turn for the worse and other actors also joined them. They would tell me, 'We'll do that way' while I would insist, 'But I want it this way'," he told Bollywood Hungama.

On Salman not being a part of the series

Rakesh Roshan further stressed that they were doing it to make him lose his cool, but every morning he would pray to God to not let him lose his temper.

"They were doing it only to make me angry. But the best part is that I never got angry. Every morning, I used to pray to God that 'Today, I should not lose my cool'. And until the very end of the shoot, I never lost my cool," he further said.

The Kaho Na Pyar Hai director further said that he called Salman Khan a couple of times to be a part of the series, but things didn't materialize.