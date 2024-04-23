The paparazzi and social media culture have grown over the years. Celebs have interacted with the paparazzi whenever they attend events. Be it airport spotting, while going to the gym, award functions or just shopping.

Celebs often indulge in banters with photographers. Of late, many female actors have been calling out paps for zooming in on their body parts.

Nora who has also fallen prey to this spoke about the same on podcast. She also spoke about addressed rumours of going under the knife.

Nora on paparazzi zooming in on her body parts

In a conversation with News 18, Nora reflected on her own experiences with paparazzi and said, "I guess they've never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn't just do it to me but to other female actors also. Maybe they don't zoom into their bu*t because it's not exciting but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there's nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?"

On going under the knife amp up her look

Nora spoke about doing cosmetic surgery. She said, "These are unfortunately the things that trend on social media. They're just playing the social media algorithm game. I'm blessed with a [good] body and I'm proud of it and my assets. I'm not ashamed of it."

Nora on Bollywood marriages

Nora spoke about fake love in Bollywood in her conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

She said, "In the film industry, people get married for clout. People use these wives or husbands for networking and for circles, for money, for relevance even. They think, 'I have to marry that person so I can stay relevant for the three years because she has a few films releasing and they were doing well at the box office, so I have got to ride that wave'. People are that calculative."

Work front

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Nora has a global following. Nora performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony alongside other global names like Davido, Ozuna.

Nora will also be seen debuting in the Telugu film industry with Varun Tej's Matka, and will star opposite Vidyut Jamwal in a sports-action film titled Crakk. She was seen Remo Dsouza's Be Happy co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, and Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express.