'They were in love, had misunderstanding': Emotional Rakesh Roshan gets candid about Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Their romance began in childhood, and they eventually tied the knot in 2000—the same year Hrithik made his acting debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The couple has two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan got divorced due to a misunderstanding

In December 2013, they announced their separation, and their divorce was finalized in 2014. The couple never spoke publicly about their split. However, Hrithik's father, veteran director Rakesh Roshan, recently opened up about it.

Speaking with Yuvaa, Rakesh said, "Whatever happened was between the couple. For me, Sussanne is still Sussanne. They were in love, they had a misunderstanding—that is for them to resolve. As for us, she came into our house as a family, and she still remains a member of the family."

When asked if Hrithik openly discusses his love life with him, Rakesh said, "Hrithik and my daughter are a little scared of me. I don't know, maybe because I am a well-disciplined man. I am not short-tempered, nor am I someone who scolds others, but I am very disciplined... When they were little, they wouldn't talk to me openly. Now they do. Now, we are like friends at home."

Despite their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne remain good friends. Both have moved on in their lives—Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad.

There have been several instances where the fabulous four have been seen partying together and sharing photos on social media. They even went on vacation together, ringing in the New Year in Dubai. Recently, on New Year's Eve, Sussanne took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing with Arslan, Hrithik, his son Hridaan, and Uday Chopra. Nargis Fakhri and her rumored boyfriend, Tony Beig, also joined them on the trip.