Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has created history at the box office. The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Uttkarsh Sharma starrer is now on the way to cross the ₹300 mark. The film collected ₹22 crore on Thursday as per early estimates which takes its total first-week collection to ₹283.35 crore. Several trade experts have predicted that film the cross over ₹500 crore by this weekend.

However, as the film is inching towards the 300 cr mark, a rather shocking incident has created havoc outside Patana theatre.

Reportedly, on Thursday, a ruckus took place outside Patna's single-screen Regent cinema hall where Gadar 2 was been screened.

Two suspects threw low-intensity bombs outside the theatre, one got exploded, and the suspects got arrested with no casualties, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

The owner of the cinema hall screening Gadar 2 has claimed that the miscreants wanted to do black marketing of tickets.

Bollywood Hungama spoke to Suman Sinha, confirmed the incident and said that the suspects wanted to sell the tickets Gadar 2 in black, but when the staff didn't entertain them, they miscreants, tried to explode bombs.

Suman said, "This keeps happening. People with wrong intentions do come in. They were wanting that we allow them to black-market movie tickets, which we can't. We want every ticket to be given to the public. They tried to bully my staff. The staff of the cinema hall is never weak. They have the moral guts to obstruct wrongdoers. Nothing serious has happened. They tried to. But they were all caught by the police and taken to task."

Suman further confirmed that the blast took place far from the premises, and they misbehaved with the cinema staff as well.

Gadar 2 box office

After an opening of ₹40 crores on August 11, Gadar 2 recorded its highest single-day collection on Independence Day at ₹55.5 crore. Making a total of ₹283.35 crore in just one week of its release.

According to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Multiplex Association of India (MAI), August 11-13 was the "busiest single weekend" since cinema halls opened after the Covid pandemic with Gadar 2 earning ₹134.88 crore and OMG 2 raising ₹43.11 crore at the domestic box office.

Akshay Kumar on Gadar 2 and OMG 2 success

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar thanked the audience for the spectacular weekend that created history at the box office while thanking the audience for loving both films.