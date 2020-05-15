Salman Khan has always been a controversies' favourite child. The actor might have become quite diplomatic in his way to present himself in front of the media and his fans but it was not the case years ago. Salman was known to be upfront and speak his mind without mincing his words. Salman's behaviour was often termed as 'arrogance'.

In one of his interviews, he had even addressed the issue of the press to call him arrogant, in fact, Salman also exposed the press and the way they worked back then. Salman Khan said, "Call me arrogant or whatever you like. I am like this. I try and put forward myself very clearly. I am not scared of speaking the truth."

"I have been labelled arrogant by a section of the film press, especially those magazines which want me to run around them and accept whatever they write about me."

Salman had also blamed a few magazines for ruining his image

"If I call you names if I write rubbish about your family, will you like it? It can spoil your relationships with your colleagues and family and also land you in a soup. Just because somebody wants to sell his magazine, does it mean I should allow them to make use of me?" added Salman.

"The truth is that only those people are scared of me, who, when I was going through a low phase, wrote a lot of rubbish about me. I was rude to people because of their own mistakes."

All said and done, one thing is for sure, the Salman that we see today is quite different from the Salman 10 to 15 years before. Be it in relationships, personal life, or professional life the actor has definitely mellowed down.