After three years of muted Ganpati celebrations owing to COVID-19 pandemic, Ganesh Utsav is being celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm this year. Celebs have welcomed Bappa home with flowers, dhol -tasha, and songs and there is a festive fervour in the atmosphere.

This year major celebrities who welcomed Ganpati ji at their residence are Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, the Ambanis and Kartik Aaryan to name a few.

Celebs were seen flocking to celebs' houses one by one for Ganpati darshan

After the grand Ganesh Mahotsav at Ambani's celebs visited Kartik Aaryan's abode for Ganpati dinner.

Kartik Aaryan's ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan was the first one to visit his house. Apart from her, Mini Mathur- Kabir Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, Ekta Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Bhushan Kumar, Raj Shandilya and Jackky Bhagnani among others graced their presence to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

For the auspicious occasion, Sara Ali Khan was seen in a pink suit and matching joothis.

Kartik shared a picture with Bappa on his social media. Kartik wore a bright yellow kurta.

He captioned the post in Hindi, "It is our good luck that Bappa visited our home again (white heart emoji). Ganpati Bappa Morya (folded hands emoji)."

Raveena Tandon's daughter also shared a priceless picture of her featuring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, along with Manish Malhotra.

Take a look

Netizens were in awe of Sara Ali Khan attending Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati utsav. They were of the view that Sartik should get back together.

A user mentioned, " Sara ka sasural" (Sara's mother-in-law's abode),

Another was of the view, "Are they back together? Otherwise, why someone go to her ex's ganapati puja like this."

The third averred, "Kartik-Sara are looking like a married couple."

Sara and Kartik's love story

Sara and Kartik, who were a part of Imtiaz Ali's film Love Aaj Kal 2, were rumoured to be dating at that point in time, During an appearance on Koffee with Karan season 6, when Sara made her debut on the couch with her dad, Saif Ali Khan, Karan asked her whom she would like to date from the film industry, and she took Kartik's name.

Rasha's debut

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. The newcomers will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial. The untitled project will also feature Ajay Devgn. It is slated to release on February 9, 2024.

About Sara's upcoming films

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro that stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

Kartik Aaryan's next

He will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. His next feature Captain India. After which he will be seen in Anurag Basu's next Aashiqui 3.