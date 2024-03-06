Kabir Khan seems to have accidentally confirmed Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's breakup before the Ek Tha Tiger shoot. Kabir was in a conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra's podcast, where the directors talk about how they pick and choose actors and actresses for their project. Kabir was one of the guests on the show.

Kabir Khan spills the beans

During a candid chat, Kabir was speaking about what made him choose Salman Khan for the Tiger series. He added that he thought about who would play Zoya's role, and it was Katrina Kaif's name that popped up in his mind. He is then seen saying, "This was the stage where they had broken up and they weren't that comfortable," Khan reportedly said.

Salman and Katrina's subsequent relationships

It is no secret that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were dating once upon a time. It was Salman who gave Katrina the much-needed push that her career demanded by recommending her to directors and producers when she was new to the industry. After her breakup with Salman, Katrina was reportedly dating Ranbir Kapoor.

However, right when things seemed to be getting serious as they two moved into a house together, the couple shocked the world with their separation. Katrina is now happily married to Vicky Kaushal.

In an interview, the Dabangg actor had once said, "It's better that the girl should not be ready to get married than the guy. If the girl is ready to get married and you don't want to get married to the girl, it's not a good situation. So, I always hope that the girl should not be ready to get married. It's lot less painful and the guilt is a lot lesser."