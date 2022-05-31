Sidhu Moose Wala's killing has left the country shocked. Celebrities from around the world are left in shock and disbelief over the tragic killing of one of the most promising Punjabi artists.

Sidhu's father, Balkaur Singh, has revealed that he was following Sidhu in another car with armed personnel. He has written a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

How the incident unfolded

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the gruesome murder. Moose Wala's father has alleged that he used to be getting ransom calls from these gangs. In Punjab government's latest security review, Sidhu's security was downsized from four to two guards. However, on the day of the tragic accident, he didn't take his bulletproof car, nor did he take his security guards with him.

Father's first hand account

"On Sunday, my son left with his friends Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar car. He did not take the bulletproof Fortuner and the two guards with him. I followed him in another car with the two armed personnel," Singh has said.

Talking about how some people came sitting in Bolero and a Corolla and opened fire, he said, "Within minutes, the cars sped away. I started shouting and people gathered. I rushed my son and his friends to the hospital where he died."

Bhagwant Mann's appeal

"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," the CM had tweeted.