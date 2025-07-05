Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship was the talk of the town in the late 1990s. Their romance blossomed on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The truly, madly, and deeply in love couple shared a bond that went beyond their on-screen chemistry; it reflected their real-life emotions as well.

However, despite their deep connection, things took a turn. The relationship eventually came to an end in 2002, leaving fans heartbroken. While Aishwarya moved on and married actor Abhishek Bachchan, Salman remains unmarried.

Their love story continues to be one of the most talked-about romances in Bollywood. Many ardent fans still hold on to the hope that if not in this life, then perhaps in another, they might find their way back to each other.

Recently, in an interview with Filmymantra, actress Smita Jaykar, who played Aishwarya's mother in the film, spoke candidly about their off-screen relationship.

Recalling her time shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Smita shared that she used to sit and play Antakshari, calling them a big family. Speaking about Salman and Aishwarya's love affair, she said, "Yes, they fell in love there. Their affair flourished there. And it helped the film a lot. Both of them had those moony-moony eyes, and romance was showing on their faces. That worked very well for the film."

Talking about Salman and Aishwarya individually, Smita said, "Salman is quite a brat. I don't know how he is now, but at that time, he was. He is a very nice person, a large-hearted person. I haven't seen him angry on set. Who doesn't get angry? But people tend to exaggerate it when it comes to film personalities. If someone instigates you, you're bound to get angry, right? We don't know the other person's side—what they did to provoke that anger. Aishwarya is very beautiful. Without makeup, too, she looked so pretty. Very humble, very grounded at least at that time when I knew her."

Why Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Didn't Marry

In a recent episode of the Meri Saheli podcast, titled Bollywood's Famous Controversial Love Stories, journalist Hanif Zaveri revealed the alleged reason the couple never tied the knot.

According to Zaveri, Aishwarya's parents were reportedly uneasy about Salman's past relationships with actresses like Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani. They allegedly felt he might not be serious and suspected he could be flirting with their daughter.

The journalist further stated, "Salman wanted Aishwarya to marry him soon, but Aishwarya wasn't ready to settle down and get married at that time. This caused a rift in their relationship."