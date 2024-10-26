Bollywood celebrities are busy attending pre-Diwali parties, hosted by their industry friends. After Manish Malhotra's bash, it was Ayushamaan Khurrana and Tahira celebrated the pre-Diwali bash on Friday.

The bash was a star-studded affair as Btown celebs namely Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal among others amped up the glam quotient as they were dressed in the ethnic best.

Taking to his social media, Ayushmann posted a series of pictures with his Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bala co-actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

While Ayushmann looked handsome in a navy blue sherwani, Tahira rocked a fringe-detailed violet blouse with a multi-coloured lehenga.

'And they danced till 5.30 am': Ayushmann Khurrana- Tahira Kashyap's romantic, cosy dance at Diwali bash is all things love

Karan Johar opted for a black ethnic outfit with mirror work, the 'Bala' actor looked dapper in a navy blue sherwani with golden embroidery. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Angad Bedi, Huma Qureshi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Bhumi Pednekar danced and posed as they enjoyed the night

Taking to Instagram, Tahira Kashyap shared a carousel and gave fans a sneak peek into the star-studded event.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmaan dropped a series of videos from the Diwali party, and the clips show guests dancing their hearts out.

The first clip shows Ayushmann dancing with the celebs. The next one shows Tahira grooving to 'Badtameez Dil', while Aparshakti is also seen dancing in the next video clip. The highlight of the post was the last video, in which Ayushmann and Tahira are seen slow dancing to the song Maan Meri Jaan.

Bhumi Pednekar was also part of the bash and was seen posing with Tahira and Ayushmaan.

Check out the videos below!

"We danced till literally our knees were knocking or at least mine! The last one was at 5:30 am! Though all the videos have my heart, the last one has my soul," wrote Tahira, while sharing the post.