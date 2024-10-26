Veteran actor Soni Razdan celebrated her birthday on Friday with her family. The intimate birthday dinner saw Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor attended the intimate birthday dinner

'Kya kar rahe ho?': Angry Ranbir Kapoor yell at paps for hovering around them; escorts Alia Bhatt towards her car after Soni Razdan's b'day bash

Several videos and pictures have gone viral which shows, Ranbir getting protective of Alia. Another clip shows, Ranbir planting a kiss on Mahesh's head. The clip shows Ranbir and Mahesh indulging in a conversation, they posed for the paparazzi and Mahesh left.

Ranbir, Alia, Pooja, and others walked out of the restaurant towards their car. Paps hovered around Alia and Ranbir the latter got angry at the paparazzi. He told the paparazzi, "Kya karrahe ho aap log (What are you guys doing)?" Ranbir pulled a paparazzo away from his car.

Ranbir and Neetu were seen twinning a white T-shirt, matching pants and a green beanie. Alia was seen in a pink and black outfit. Shaheen, Pooja and Mahesh were seen in all-black outfits.

Ranbir Kapoor channelled his angry Animal avatar, and when he got irritated with the paparazzi. Fans stood by Ranbir and slammed paps on social media for always hovering around celebs and not letting them enter inside the car.

A user wrote, "They are so close to them! Zero respect for privacy and personal space. These paps are terrible."

Another added, "I think Alia was upset, and Ranbir was just trying to protect her."

The third one said, "She looked visibly sad while walking into the restaurant. She usually smiles at the paps, but today, she kept her eyes down and had no reaction."

The fourth user mentioned, "Alia got scared as paps hovered around him."

Earlier in the day, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt extended birthday wishes for Soni. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a couple of pictures with her mom. Alia wrote in the caption, "The centre of our universe - happy birthday, mothership."

Soni Razdan responded to her post in the comment section, saying, "Thank you, my sweetheart. It takes a centre to know a centre, and you both are mine and always have been."

Work Front

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love And War. The film will be out in theatres on March 20, 2026. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana along with Sai Pallavi and others. Apart from Love And War, Alia also has Alpha. A spy universe film directed by Shiv Rawail, it also stars Sharvari Wagh. The film is set to release on December 2025.