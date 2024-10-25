Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is grabbing headlines for her recently released film Jigra. The film tanked at the box office and even struggled to mint Rs 50 crore. Alia has been getting brutally trolled by netzines and social media users for her appearance.

Of late, Instagram has been flooded with Alia Bhatt's videos wherein she is talking and making certain faces. Netizens and media pages have concluded that Alia Bhatt's facial expression and appearance aren't normal, some even stooped to a new low and mentioned that Alia Bhatt had Botox and facial surgeries, which led to Alia's face getting paralysed.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt took to social media to address the rampant speculation surrounding her appearance, slamming a section of the internet for spreading fake news that she underwent cosmetic surgery for aesthetic reasons.

Taking to the Instagram story, Alia, in strong words, wrote, "Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery – your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) – I have a crooked smile and a weird way of speaking according to YOU. This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around "scientific explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?"

The actor added that these were serious claims and had been made without proof. "These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up. What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense."

She further added, "This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around "scientific" explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me? These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up."

Alia Bhatt then slammed those making these claims, adding that they are influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe it. "Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense. Let's take a minute to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified on the internet faces, bodies, personal lives, even our bumps (!!!) are up for critique."

"And the saddest part? A lot of this judgment comes from other women. Whatever happened to "live and let live"? To "everyone has the right to their own choices"? Instead, we've become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalized. Meanwhile just another day of even thorougher entertainment with scripts made up by the Internet," concluded Alia.