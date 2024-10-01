Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her film Jigra, which will be released on October 11. On Monday, Alia Bhatt was spotted with Kareena Kapoor. The actor will be seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show 'What Women Want,' for which they shoot at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

Several photos and videos circulating on social media show Kareena and Alia posing for paps. However, amid several videos, a clip that has gone viral shows Alia Bhatt getting scared as paparazzi hovered around her. She was seen walking towards her car and gesturing to stop with her hand as she struggled to reach her car.

Netizens weren't convinced by Alia's body language and slammed her for reacting more than required.

A user wrote, "Why is she making her face like that It seems like she has so much attitude."

Another user wrote, "Why is she overacting."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday, September 28. On this special occasion, the actor was seen driving his swanky car, joined by his actress wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir, Raha and Alia headed for a long drive.

In a viral video, Raha could be seen shielding her eyes from the camera flash. Raha was seen waving at the paparazzi as she sat on Alia Bhatt's lap.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl on November 6, 2022, the little one will be two years old in November 2024. Last year in December, they revealed the face of their daughter Raha to the media.