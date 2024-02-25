Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut never minces her word and is known for her unabashed and unfiltered statements. The actor often has two cents on every given topic. Be it politics, nepotism, day-to-day affairs. From nodding a section of actors to taking a sly dig at star kids. The actor recently grabbed headlines as she took to social media and spoke about the use of the dark web by "popular film personalities". She also mistook a satirical post on the Anti-cheat Bill and co-related it with modern-day dating, marriage and relationship

Here's what she said

Kangana claims Bollywood celebrities use the dark web to gain unauthorised access to people's WhatsApp and emails

Kangana Ranaut's claims after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India issued a final set of recommendations to introduce caller identification (caller ID) as a default feature across domestic telecommunications, through which people's registered names with phone numbers will be displayed while making phone calls.

Kangana wrote, "Amazing!! Centre should do something about the dark web as well, many popular film personalities are hooked on it, not just consuming illegal stuff from there but also hacking into everyone's communications like WhatsApp and mail. Many big names will be exposed if they crack them down.."

Apart from that she also took to her Instagram story and shared a satirical post on the recently passed Anti-Cheat Bill. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier in February to curb cheating and other unfair means in various public examinations. The satirical post-Kangana had shared twisted it and spoke about cheating that exists in relationships.

Kangana didn't understand the Anti-Cheat Bill post and thought it to be 'real news' and called it 'the most needed bill'.

She took a dig at 'star wives' and how they should thank the government for the bill. However, she deleted her posts hours later. Kangana had written, "Ahem ahem, welcome to Ram Rajya, all-star wives can thank this government (three heart faces and folded hands emojis)."

The actor also added, "This was the most needed bill for the safety of young vulnerable women, who fall for the fake promises of marriage and even for the sanctity of the institution of marriage, in the age of dating and hookup apps behaving immoral, frivolous, inconsistent and simply perverted has become cool, some remand in jail and fine in crores should fix the urge of tinger and ginger (ginger emoji)."

What was the post?

The original post read, "In a groundbreaking move, the Lok Sabha recently passed the Anti-Cheat Bill, signalling a significant shift in the legal landscape surrounding relationships in India. The legislation imposes stringent penalties for individuals caught cheating in relationships, with a severe punishment of 10 years of imprisonment and a hefty fine of 1 crore rupees. This move aims to address concerns related to the emotional well-being of individuals involved in romantic partnerships and reflects a growing recognition of the impact of infidelity on mental health."

It also added the disclaimer, "This is NOT real news. This post is completely satire. This post is meant for entertainment purposes only. If you are mentioned above and want to take it down, contact me."

Work front

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Emergency, where she portrays the role of Indira Gandhi. She is also reportedly part of Vishnu Manchu's film "Kannappa," alongside Prabhas. Additionally, Kangana has commenced shooting for a psychological thriller film with R Madhavan, directed by Vijay, who previously worked with Kangana in Thalaivii.

Furthermore, the eagerly awaited sequel to Kangana's iconic film Queen is confirmed, with director Vikas Bahl announcing the completion of the story. "I am happy to say that we have finished writing our story. So, yes, the sequel should happen." Queen will complete 10 years since its release this year in March", Bahl told a news portal.