A lot of films were released in 2019 and undoubtedly, many of them turned out to be disasters.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

This film was made under a huge budget and it witnessed a loss of more than Rs 10 crore. Also, story-wise, one cannot watch it more than once and it isn't entertaining at all. One can say that this film is the worst film Boyapati Seenu has made till now.

Mithai

Another film from which audiences expected a lot went on to become another disaster at the box office. It had to be a dark comedy film with Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi. Audiences thought that it would be a blast at the theatres. However, it went on to become a flop.

Sita

Director Teja has made this film and he hasn't made proper use of the talent of both Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Sreenivas Bellamkonda. It looked like Bellamkonda Sreenivas' character was inspired by Kamal Haasan in Swathi Muthyam. The plot has been so boring and meaningless that one need not wonder what made it a flop.

Twitter

Hippi

This film is the next best flop of 2019. After a film like RX 100, there were a lot of expectations on Karthikeya Gummakonda. But undoubtedly, being part of Hippi is one of the biggest mistakes in his career. But thankfully, Gang Leader and Guna 369 brought him back to form. The plot is the silliest one can make.

Dear Comrade

To all those who people who expected a blockbuster hit from Vijay Deverakonda post-Geetha Govindam and Taxiwala, this film has been a disappointment. Rashmika Mandanna, Suhaas and others are part of this film which released in four languages. The makers thought of cashing on the craze Vijay has and released it in various languages. But it is a flop.

PR Handout

Manmadhudu 2

An A-list star-making such a film is something not his fans have expected. Manmadhudu 2 is directed by Rahul Ravindran and is a remake of an Italian film. This film was nothing less than an adult comedy which was quite embarrassing to watch on screen. Also, it led to many controversies, proving that not all remakes can work well at the box office.