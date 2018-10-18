Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were clearly the best camera smartphones we had tested in a long time, making it hard for other brands to top Google's benchmark. In fact, outperforming Pixel 2's camera even for Google seemed hard to imagine, but then rumours were rife that the Pixel 3 series would feature a dual camera setup.

Google finally launched the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL with a single rear camera last week, raising some eyebrows on how much improvements could have possibly been packed in the new phones. All those assumptions and skepticism hit a wall when we finally got our hands on the Google's all-new Pixel 3 XL.

As we continue to review Google's 2018 flagship, the camera of the phone instantly caught our attention, which is why we are sharing some camera samples we shot using Pixel 3 XL during the course of the phone's detailed review.

Google Pixel 3 XL shoots well balanced, natural colour photos with accurate dynamic range and focus. Shooting moving objects in a landscape or even in portrait is hassle-free as the auto focus is the best I've seen in a smartphone.

As shown above, even close range shots in normal mode capture perfect details.

The reflections captured in the shot above are detailed. But the subjects such as rocks and the plant are not out of focus.

You haven't seen anything until you have seen the Pixel 3 XL low light camera capabilities. I was thoroughly impressed by the Pixel 2 XL for low light shots, but the Pixel 3 XL is surprisingly better. The blacks are naturally black and there's no noise even in lowest light conditions.

As impressed as I was by Pixel 3 XL's low light camera performance, the phone's portrait taking capabilities are just as outstanding. Enough words, take a look at this shot below. (Yes, this was shot on Pixel 3 XL).

Now, I bet most of you must be wondering if the Pixel 3 camera is better than Pixel 2. Fret not, here are sample shots from both phones and to build a tad excitement, we'll let you guess which one is shot on which phone before revealing the answer at the end of this article.

I'm pretty sure the difference is clear. In case you haven't guessed, the first and third shots were taken on Pixel 3 XL and the second and fourth were taken using Pixel 2 XL. Google Pixel 2 XL is a great camera phone, but these photos prove Google Pixel 3 XL is the best camera phone yet.

If you love shooting videos, Pixel 3 XL is perfect in terms of stabilisation and resolution. For the love of slow-mo, here's one sample I shot during my recent trip.