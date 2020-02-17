WhatsApp recently registered a whopping 2 billion users worldwide re-affirming its position as one of the most popular messaging apps on the planet. The Facebook-owned platform often comes out with new features to make the user experience better but sometimes these functionalities go unnoticed. We are listing down some WhatsApp tips and tricks that will change the way you use the app.

Send high-quality photos

When you send an image over WhatsApp, its quality and size are changed but there is a trick to send images over the messaging app without compromising the quality. All you have to do is to send the image as a "document". Tap on Attachment and then Document. Now select the picture you want to send by tapping on "Browse other docs...".

Make your own GIF

Messaging on WhatsApp has become quite interesting ever since it integrated the GIF search tool within the app to send in a chat. But apart from searching for a GIF, you can also make your own GIF. You can clip a six-second video to send as a GIF, which doesn't involve any hectic work. Just open a chat in WhatsApp > Tap on the attachment icon > Select a video from your gallery > trim it to 6 seconds or less > select the GIF box below the video length bar and you are done.

Hide WhatsApp pictures from gallery

We all have one such friend who sends objectionable memes and pictures that are not safe to be viewed publicly. You probably don't want these pictures and videos showing up in your phone's gallery and thankfully there is a trick for this. You can hide media files for particular chats and groups from your gallery.

To do this, go to a chat or group and tap on group/contact name. Now tap on Media Visibility and select "No" to hide the media from that particular chat. Notably, this will hide the future media coming from that contact or group whereas the files that have been already downloaded will continue to show in the gallery.