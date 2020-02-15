WhatsApp is by far the largest messaging application and it recently surpassed 2 billion users worldwide after it clocked 1.5 billion in 2018 and 1 billion in 2016. The consistent growth of the app is courtesy of the new features that are frequently introduced. With the flow of new features, it is possible that a lot of users might not know about all of its features, let alone how to use them. Here's a guide on how WhatsApp users can create GIFs to make their chats more engaging.

WhatsApp already has a vast library of GIFs to add creative value to your chats. Sometimes, we end up searching and searching the apt GIF, but fail to get one. This can be really annoying to go through several GIFs and not be able to find the right one. What if we told you there's a way to create your own GIFs in a few simple steps without having to leave WhatsApp.

How to create GIFs on WhatsApp?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to create GIFs using WhatsApp.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Step 2: Open the chat to whom you wish to send GIFs Step 3: Tap on the attachment icon at the bottom Step 4: Select the video from your gallery, which you wish to convert into a GIF Step 5: Users must trim the video to 6 seconds of less in order to get the GIF convert option Step 6: Select the GIF box for WhatsApp to convert your video into a GIF Step 7: To further personalise your GIF, add text, caption and emojis before sending it to your contacts

Upcoming WhatsApp features

WhatsApp users are constantly treated with new and exciting features. After a long wait, WhatsApp finally introduced Dark Mode feature for both Android and iOS users in beta versions, but a stable version is yet to be rolled out.

WhatsApp is also expected to introduce many other features including animated stickers pack, and self-destructing messages.