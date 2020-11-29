Bigg Boss has remained synonymous with being unpredictable. While the most unexpected twists have taken our breath away multiple times, the biggest twist of the season is now in store. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to turn the tables. Popular ex-contestants are now set to change the course of the game as challengers from here on create a make or break situation for the current contestants.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah and Rahul Mahajan, will be entering BB 14 as challengers

The challengers entering the game will be the ultimate mastermind Vikas Gupta, the original reality queen Rakhi Sawant, the pride of commoners Manu Punjabi, Rahul Sr. and the real player Rahul Mahajan, the headstrong Kashmira Shah and the drama queen Arshi Khan.

Reportedly the actors are currently under quarantine and will enter the BB house in the coming week.

Who will do what?

While Rahul Mahajan will show the contestants how to play a real game, Vikas Gupta will make the contestants realize who the real king of the game is. Rakhi Sawant will be back on the show after 13 years and add her quirks. Manu Punjabi will reprise his time inside the house of giving tough competition to the celebrities, while Kashmira Shah will show the contestants how to play a game without backstabbing. Arshi Khan, on the other hand, will add the much-needed drama and entertainment to the show.

The official handle of Colors TV has shared a new teaser today where they have introduced Bigg Boss 14's new challengers.

Colors TV shared the teaser and captioned it as "#BiggBoss ki history mein Nahi Dekha Hoga aapne aisa twist! Ek se bandh kar Ek Khiladi karenge ghar mein enter aur kar denge sadasyon ki jeet ka Safar aur bhi challenging! Kya aap taiyaar hain Ek tehelke bhara season dekhne ko (sic)."

Bigg Boss 14 extended!

Bigg Boss 14, which was supposed to end in January, but now the show might continue till February 2021. According to reports, the controversial reality show has got a month's extension and will have some new faces to make it more interesting. Some of the former BB contestants and a few television stars might soon enter Bigg Boss 14 house.

A Twitter page shared the news and wrote, "Breaking! #BB14 might see an extension. Makers are planning to extend this season for more than a month. And for that, they already approached few ex-contestants from the old season who might enter the show & they r also looking for new wild card contestants (sic)."

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 13 was also extended for a month.

Bigg Boss 13, which is one of the most successful seasons, had also got a month's extension. The BB 13 grand finale took place in February instead of January. The show featured some major fights and showdowns. Some of the most talked-about contestants were winner Sidharth Shukla, runner-up Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.