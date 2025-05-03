'There's something special about firsts': Alia Bhatt to make Cannes debut, joins Aishwarya Rai as L'Oréal Ambassador

This May promises to be a visual treat for entertainment buffs, with major fashion and film events lined up across India and globally. The month kicks off with the Met Gala on May 5, followed by the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which will take place from May 13 to May 24.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at Cannes this year. She will join the iconic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the original L'Oréal Paris ambassador, on the red carpet at the prestigious festival.

Speaking about her Cannes debut, an elated Alia said in a statement, "There's something absolutely special about firsts, and I'm so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L'Oréal Paris at the festival with this year's theme, 'Lights, Beauty, and Action'."

She added, "To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence, and self-worth. It's limitless, it's unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman's journey and empowers them to shine in their own light."

Alongside strong Indian representation, L'Oréal Paris will also be joined on the red carpet by its global ambassadors, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. She has also teamed up with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 20, 2026.