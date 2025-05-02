Saif Ali Khan faced massive backlash for his portrayal of Ravan in Om Raut's Adipurush. The film's dialogues were widely criticized as cringeworthy, prompting the makers to revise certain lines after public outrage. Adipurush also failed to perform at the box office. Despite its release on Netflix India, many social media users continue to reject the film and have even urged the platform to remove it.

In a recent revelation, Saif shared that he made his son Taimur watch Adipurush, but the young boy didn't enjoy it. Saif admitted he ended up apologizing to Taimur.

Currently, Saif is promoting his latest film, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. During an interview with Netflix India, the duo opened up about their films and personal lives.

When Jaideep asked Saif if his children watch any of his movies, Saif recounted, "I just showed him Adipurush recently. After a while, he started giving me a look. So I said, 'Yeah, sorry?' He said, 'It's okay.' He forgave me."

Jaideep also asked Saif if their kids, Taimur and Jeh, understand that their parents are celebrities. Saif responded that he wasn't sure and shared a heartfelt anecdote about Taimur participating in a school play.

"I don't know. Taimur was doing a school play and he said, 'Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai, Abba. Logon ke saamne mujhe dialogue nahi bolne hai' (I feel very scared, Abba. I can't say lines in front of people). Then someone told him, 'But you're so great, you speak so many lines. I don't know how you learn them.' I think he's just used to it from growing up around us. I hope he realises that we are quite down-to-earth and normal people. It's a lovely job, but you shouldn't take yourself too seriously," Saif said.

Jewel Thief, which premiered on Netflix on April 25, failed to impress and struggled to capture the audience's interest.

About Adipurush

Adipurush, which also starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, was promoted as a grand retelling of the Ramayana.