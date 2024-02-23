Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are doting parents. There's no two ways about it. Alia has often spoken about how Ranbir sings to Raha and is just smitten by their little girl. Recently, on Kareena Kapoor's son, Jeh Ali Khan's b'day, we saw Ranbir Kapoor bringing in Raha on his lap to the party. The cute visuals took over social media and netizens can't seem to get enough of it.

Netizens react

"RK is so obsessed with Raha parenthood suits him well," wrote a user. "She's so cute and love the way Ranbir carries her," another user wrote. "Ranbir is acing in daddy duties and there's nothing hotter than a dad who adores his baby girl," a social media comment read. "Raha to cute hai hi, but first time mujhe ranbir kapoor cute lag raha hai as a dad...its suits u Ranbir kapoor," one more comment read.

Ranbir on being a father

Netizens also couldn't stop gushing over Raha Kapoor's beautiful looks and how she resembles late grandad, Rishi Kapoor so much. Alia has often spoken about how Ranbir and she juggle their work in such a way that atleast one parent is always with the daughter. She revealed that Ranbir's favourite past time is to just keep gazing at Raha.

"Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven't felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally," Ranbir had once said in an interview.