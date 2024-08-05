'There's no bigger pain for a woman to have her man get another woman home': Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika Malik talks on Polygamy

On August 2, 2024, the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was premiered. Sana Makbul was crowned as the winner, while Ranvir Shorey and Nazey were are runner-ups.

Like every season, the digital version of Bigg Boss has been filled with controversies, drama and full of verbal fights. However, amid several verbal altercations. It was Armaan Malik and his wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik who hogged the limelight inside the house. The trio were accused of promoting polygamy, they were slammed by social media users as well as media.

Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika Malik talks about Polygamy

After the finale during the interview, Kritika spoke about how they do not support polygamy in any way, and even though she is not Armaan's legal wife, it was only after Payal's consent that she got married.

She said, "Honestly, we have never promoted polygamy or even supported it. We have always maintained that you should stick to one partner as it can mess things up. When we got into this arrangement, we never spoke about it. Only when we started our YouTube journey did people get to know about our situation. However, please don't fall for it as you will end up losing your first partner also,"

Payal told India Today, "We know that multiple marriages are not allowed in Hindu law. Payal is Armaan's legal wife but if she doesn't have an issue about him marrying me, I don't think anyone else should. We aren't bothering anyone, so why are people so bothered about us? I think everyone should stop talking about us."

Recently, Payal Malik in her vlogs mentioned how she would divorce Armaan given their relationship is getting so much hatred from the public.

Payal also said that she would divorce Armaan. Speaking about the same, Kritika said, "I met Payal and asked her if she was feeling okay. When she replied in an affirmative, I knew everything was fine. We will all sit together soon and discuss whatever has happened, and deal with it in our own way."

On being called 'Daayan and home-breaker'

Reacting to the tags of being called a 'daayan', a 'home-breaker', and more, Kritika shared why she broke down on the show. "Being called the other women, a home-breaker does hurt me. I am also a human being. That day when the media came, I broke down later. You don't get to express yourself in that house so crying is the only option."

"We 3 will live together, so we also will save our relationship together," she ended.

When Kritika met Payal

Kritika Malik said, "When I saw Payal on the finale stage, I asked her if she was okay and she said yes. Now we will sit and discuss. I know nothing will happen, but in case it does, we will update you guys."

In the recent vlog, Kritika, Payal, and Armaan they were seen returning to Delhi and meeting their kids. In that vlog, Payal and Kritika were praising host Anil Kapoor and revealed that while the world thinks Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner was fixed, even Anil sir didn't know who was winning till the last minute. Only after he was told at the last moment who won did he declare Sana Makbul as the winner.