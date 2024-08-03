'If Salman Sir had been hosting the show, it would be in my favour as a contestant': Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey on who is a better host

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT3, he didn't win the show but was one of the contestants who was in the top 5.

Fans and Anil Kapoor also wanted Ranvir Shorey should be a winner.

The current season of Bigg Boss was filled with controversy, fights, and verbal abuse. The show was hosted by Anil Kapoor who replaced Salman Khan. The host change didn't sit well with fans as they wanted Salman to host the show. Ranvir also said that he would have preferred Salman Khan as the host instead of Anil Kapoor.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com Ranvir explained why he joined Bigg Boss OTT 3. He said, Actually, I get a call from Bigg Boss every year, but due to some reasons, I was unable to participate. But this year my son is going to the US to spend his summer vacations and I had no major work. The second reason I think is I badly needed a detox from screens. This year everything clicked and fell into place. My family and friends understood my reasons for doing it at this moment and also that I'm old enough to own up to."

On Anil Kapoor being replaced Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT

Ranvir said, "If Salman Sir had been hosting the show, it would have made me happier as I have worked with him in the past, and it would have been in my favour as a contestant. But Anil sir is a legend and a very charming person and brings with him a certain hugeness, so I am quite excited but also hoping that he will cut me some slack."